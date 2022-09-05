EIEWG accountability to affected population in education: Strategy for North-East Nigeria

BACKGROUND AND INTRODUCTION

The Education Sector in Nigeria has developed a multi-year strategy that links the Education in Emergencies response and early recovery targeted by the government. This strategy is aligned with different national plans and guidelines of the Education Sector and the nexus approach. The Education Sector Strategy will help all the partners involved in the Education Sector (Donors, Governmental Actors, NGOs, Multilateral Agencies,

etc.) in their assistance to vulnerable communities.

To ensure that the multi-year Education Sector Strategy is comprehensive and able to reach and include the affected populations as much as possible, a complementary and specific strategy response for Accountability to Affected Population in Education (AAPiE), with attention to Child Participation & Inclusion has been developed.

The purpose of this AAP Strategy document is to support the Education stakeholders in North-East Nigeria to achieve a common understanding and approach when it comes to accountability to affected population and children. The Strategy provides mechanisms and standards on AAPiE (Accountability to affected Population in Education) for all EiEWG (Education in Emergency working group) members. This strategy also reinforces the collaboration and integrated response between Child Protection and Education in Emergencies. With a special focus on inclusion and child participation, this strategy is a key tool to guide all Education actors (Donors, Grantees, Implementing Partners) on child participation and inclusion of all minority groups1 during the response delivery.

The strategy has been developed with the help of an independent consultant, but under the guidance of the Education Sector Coordinator, with sector partners and the government line-ministry and other relevant stakeholders (State Universal Basic Education Board -SUBEB-, Child Protection Sector, OCHA, Global Education Cluster, beneficiaries, including children, etc.). The strategy contains minimum standards and guidelines for a work plan for dissemination of the minimum standards and capacity building on the standards.

The AAPiE covers the Northeast (Borno, Yobe and Adamawa States) comprising all targeted Local Government Area (LGAs) in the EiE multiyear strategy, and is aligned to existing documents focusing on formal and non-formal education (considering different educational actors: children/students, education authorities, implementing organisations, teachers/heads, parents/care-givers, school management, and others) located in IDP campsites and host communities (for the latter, the facilities that have hosted or are hosting IDPs).