Education Sector – Humanitarian Program Cycle (HPC) 2022 – Strategy and Project Portfolios Guidance Note for Gender Mainstreaming, Final Copy - November 2021

The content of this note is to help Education Sector and partners integrate and mainstream gender considerations into sector strategy and projects design, implementation, and monitoring.

The Nigeria humanitarian crisis has severely impacted education with an uncertain future for children out of school. The Humanitarian Needs Overview (HNO) for the 2020 Humanitarian Programme Cycle (HPC) showed 935 schools were closed and over 1.4 million girls and nearly 1.3 million boys were out of school and facing an uncertain future without education. Under these circumstances come parents may not see the purpose of sending their children to school due to a lack of continuity, as well as due to day to their survival needs. In addition, social norms around marriage and girls’ education also remain strong drivers of harmful practices and violence against women and girls – girls are the first to be taken out of school due to gender norm. In consideration of these and other factors, it is important that conflict-affected children and adolescents have access to inclusive quality primary education and vocational skills opportunities within a safe learning environment; and receive quality and conflict-sensitive educational services to enhance their learning achievements with resilience. Hence, to integrate and mainstream these and other gender considerations, the Education Sector Strategy and partner projects should implement the following:

▪ In the construction and/or operation of learning centres ensure that site plans take into account the needs of girls and boys in educational facilities (e.g., privacy, access) and build spaces that help both girls and boys attend schools.

▪ Identify and address the root causes that exclude girls and boys (gendered restrictions) from attending school. Address the impact of the cultural and religious pressures/norms on girls’ and boys’ school attendance and prioritize funds accordingly.

▪ Integrate gender and age analysis in project monitoring and reporting.

▪ Review existing policies/curriculum to ensure specific gender and inclusion consideration.

Some Education Sector Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) should be dedicated to measuring manifestations of gender inequalities (such as lower retention rates of girls in education compared to boys), or they could refer to the impact of a lack of provision of basic education services on girls and boys (women and men).