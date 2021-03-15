Education in Emergency Working Group’s Statement on Education Response in Dikwa Local Government Area, Borno State

The Education Sector is deeply concerned and saddened by the occurrences of violence in Dikwa Local Government Areas (LGA), Borno State, Northeast Nigeria and its’ surrounding region reoccurring over the past month. Education is a human right and no child should be deprived of the right to access safe and inclusive learning. Attacks on schools and learning activities are one of the six grave violations against children in times of war. The Safe Schools Declaration (SSD) to which Nigeria ratified in December 2019 commits to the protection of schools in armed conflict; access to continuous safe and inclusive places of learning.

Since the inception of the conflict in Northeast Nigeria, Non-State Armed Groups (NSAGs) have deployed violence and extremism to deliberately target teachers and education advocates. The recent tragic events in Dikwa has illustrated that education is still a target and under attack. The Education Sector deplores such threats made against the educational community, teachers, parents, caregivers, children,

LGA Education Officials, schools and organizations (National and international working in education sector) at risk. The Education Sector is cognizant of the level of vulnerability educational programs impose upon on those engaged in learning activities at this time in Dikwa and the surrounding region.

Education holds top priority for the safety and security of those engaged in learning and teaching activities. It is in this vein that the Education Sector recognizes the current risk engaging in such activities imposes upon all education actors and supporters in Dikwa and the surrounding region. The Education Sector wholly supports the intervention of protection actors providing critical psychosocial support to children at this time, as well as the life-saving activities required by the community such as access to water, medical care, food and shelter. However, due to this raised threat profile and increased vulnerability of educational actors it is definitively inappropriate for the Education Sector to endorse or engage in any activity which would increase the vulnerability of the people; especially the educational community of Dikwa and surrounding region at this time.

Dedicated first and foremost to the humanitarian principle of ‘Do No Harm’ and cognizant of the clearly established vulnerability of education programming in this conflict at this time, the Education Sector thereby advises a temporary pause on teaching and learning activities in order to prioritize the safety and security of all those in Dikwa and the surrounding region. The Education Sector will maintain this stance until such time as the humanitarian community recognizes enough stabilization and security of the region such that beneficiaries and programs are able to return to educational activities without increasing their vulnerability. Understanding that educational activities are not by-product of the recent violence, but targets in and of themselves, it is paramount that the Education Sector does not put the educational community, teachers, parents, caregivers, children, LGA Education Officials, schools and organizations (National and international working in education sector) at any further risk at this time.

Dedicated to supporting the continuity of learning, the Education Sector stands ready to engage and support the Education Ministry and partners with educational programming as to ensure continued access to safe and inclusive learning, once the humanitarian community regains a sustained level of safe access in Dikwa and the surrounding region. Access in the case of education has as prerequisite the capacity to conduct teaching and learning activities over a sustained period of time without threat or perception as being a target for violence or attack. Upon return to this level of ability to conduct educational activities for sustained duration without threat of violence for all those engaged, the Education Sector will advise actors to return to learning and teaching activities in Dikwa and the surrounding region. The Education Sector equally reinforces the necessity and responsibility of the Borno State Government to step down and operationalize the Safe Schools Declaration in Borno at this pivotal time, when educational and learning activities continue to be deliberately targeted.