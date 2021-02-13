ECHO Crisis Report N°19: Lake Chad Basin Crisis (11 February 2021)

ECHO recommendation/action

Nigeria is the most affected country in the Lake Chad Basin crisis, with the conflict in the country’s Northeast now in its eleventh year, and with humanitarian effects that keep extending to Cameroon, Chad and Niger. The EU, its Member States, as well as the UN should uphold advocacy for the respect of the humanitarian principles, compliance with international humanitarian law (IHL) and for enhanced dialogue with the Nigerian Federal, State and military authorities. Given the shrinking humanitarian space in the Northeast — largely due to deteriorating security but also to restrictions imposed by the government and mistrust towards humanitarian actors — it is crucial to strengthen civil-military coordination under the lead of OCHA: the lives of up to 1.2 million people cut off from humanitarian assistance are at stake. The humanitarian community should also increase analysis and reporting on humanitarian access. Partners should set up a risk management unit to mitigate the fiduciary risks and monitor potential sources of diversion of aid.

Since January 2019 humanitarian workers and the aid they deliver have become the direct target of attacks by Non-State Armed Actors (NSAGs). Most recently, in July 2020, five humanitarian workers were killed and another was abducted in December in Borno State. One female employee of a European NGO has been captive of NSAGs since July 2019. More efforts are needed to ensure the safety and security of aid workers, and thus the continued, safe delivery of humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable.

Moreover, Nigeria is the third most affected country by COVID-19 in Africa. The substantial impacts of the pandemic led to a 40 percent increase of the Humanitarian Response Plan 2021 to USD 1.17 billion. Of particular importance, public health monitoring and mitigation measures must be strengthened in IDP camps. 400 000 IDPs are at risk of infection due to camp overcrowding, and the number of food-insecure people is expected to double. Due to the lockdown, protection risks have increased, particularly for women and children.

In light of the Borno State Government’s return strategy (see section 5), the EU other donors should advocate for the suspension of return plans until the conditions on the ground are satisfactory and until voluntary, informed, safe, dignified, and durable returns can be ensured. This message, along with a strong call for IHL compliance, was effectively conveyed by the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management Lenarčič at the Ministerial meeting between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the European Union (EU) of 18 November 2020, which ended with a Joint Communiqué. The EU and other donors should also insist for a stronger role of the Humanitarian Coordinator and OCHA on the issue of return.

Cameroon is the second-most affected country by the Lake Chad Basin crisis after Nigeria. The EU should promote a timely completion of the second phase of the mandate of the regional strategy for the Stabilisation, Recovery & Resilience of the Boko Haram-affected areas, a framework developed by the Lake Chad Basin Commission and supported by the Africa Union. This timely completion is critical in order to protect displaced people and to support durable solutions to displacement, for instance through collaboration with local authorities, communities, and development partners. The EU should keep advocating with its partners for a stronger protective presence of the army and of the UN or other international organisations in a deteriorating humanitarian and security context that is further compounded by the COVID-19 pandemic. Similarly, the EU and its partners should advocate for continuity of assistance (funding and support to ongoing programmes) considering the protracted nature of the crisis. To this end, attention should be given to the articulation of the stabilisation process, as the New Way of Working (NWOW) provides an opportunity to reduce the need for humanitarian aid year-on-year by initiating parallel processes for early recovery and development that can promote sustainable livelihoods and improve future resilience.

In Chad, the complex crisis is getting worse, and the capacity for rapid response and multi-sectoral assistance must address the following aspects: 1) emergency food assistance and livelihoods; 2) emergency primary health care and continuation of COVID-19 prevention measures; 3) emergency shelter assistance, Non Food Items (NFI), and protection services to new IDPs; 4) improving humanitarian access and strengthening humanitarian principles to reach more vulnerable people.

In Niger, during the course of 2020, the high level of insecurity, driven by the resurgence of armed attacks, as well as the increase in explosive devices and kidnappings in Diffa, has aggravated the humanitarian situation, together with the heavy impact of natural disasters such as flooding and poor agricultural campaign. At the same time, the humanitarian community efforts are increasingly challenged by the need to provide humanitarian assistance in other hotspots such as Tillabery region (conflict in Central Sahel) and Maradi region (spillover from violence in North-West Nigeria) and to support the Governement in the COVID-19 pandemic response. Therefore, delivering humanitarian aid in the Diffa region remains paramount to maintaining a rapid response capacity. It is also essential to advocate towards other donors to ensure appropriate resources are allocated to Diffa region while exploring nexus opportunities.