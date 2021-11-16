Early Recovery and Livelihood Assessment following the Displacement and Return Movements after the NSAGs attack in April 2021 | Geidam and Yunusari LGAs, Yobe State, October 2021

1. Background

Following the attack on Geidam, the administrative capital of Geidam Local Government Area (LGA) on 23 April 2021 and Kanamma town, the administrative capital of Yunusari LGA on 1 May 20211 by suspected non-state armed groups (NSAGs), an estimated 180,000 civilians escaped for their safety to rural communities within Geidam and Yunusari LGAs and to the neighboring LGAs such as Yusufari and Bursari. Many of the internally displaced Persons (IDPs) also sought refuge in bigger towns such as Gashua in Bade LGA, Nguru in Nguri LGA, Potiskum in Potiskum LGA, Jajimaji in Karasuwa LGA, Jakusko in Jakusko LGA, Machina in Machina LGA, Dapchi in Bursari LGA and to Damaturu, the state capital. Some households proceeded to neighboring states such as Borno, Bauchi, Gombe, Jigawa and Kano. Women, children and the elderly persons walked for long distances to safer transit sites in Mazugun in Geidam LGA, and Yunusari town in Yunusari LGA, Yusufari town in Yusufari LGA and Bayomari in Bursari LGA where some transportation was provided by the state government and individual citizens to proceed to Gashua, Damaturu and Nguru. Almost all the IDPs left their homes without taking along any of their household belongings such as clothing, kitchen kits, and mattresses. Some households reported that they lost properties and family members during the attack; including women and children were missing.

While the security situation around Yobe north remains unpredictable, the state authorities have declared that not less than 70% of displaced people have returned to Geidam and Kanamma, within the 8th weeks after the displacement, to resume livelihoods and access the lands.

Report from Yobe multi-sector needs assessment conducted on Geidam and Kanama displacement conducted between 24 – 29 May 2021 recommends two- pronged fork approach to the displacement situation; lifesaving and recovery response in the places of displacement and return areas.

As significant returns continue increase in margin, the rationale behind this assessment therefore will be to understand specifically the early recovery and livelihoods (ER&L) needs and gaps to which recommended approaches will be shared on the report to aid effective resource mobilization and coordinated response by ER&L sector partners. The study investigates some trends as well in cross-cutting issues across other sectors. The geographic coverage for this assessment are return areas of Geidam and Kanamma; where IDPs have returned to assess status and options for livelihoods as well as other early recovery needs to build responses accordingly.