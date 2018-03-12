12 Mar 2018

E-vouchers in Conflict Situations: approaches and lessons learned from northeast Nigeria, August 2016 - September 2017

Report
from Catholic Relief Services
Published on 15 Jan 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (2.58 MB)

I. OVERVIEW

This case study presents a detailed description of the utilization of electronic vouchers (or e-vouchers) for the delivery of emergency relief. In these pages, we hope to provide a snapshot for humanitarian response peers on best practices, lessons learned and recommendations for the implementation of e-voucher programming during an emergency response, based on projects carried out by Catholic Relief Services (CRS) and implementing partners (IPs) in support of internally displaced persons (IDPs) and vulnerable host communities in Northeast Nigeria. The following principles and practices can be adapted to diverse contexts, and may be particularly useful in areas with limited connectivity, volatile security and physical accessibility, as well as in regions where markets are active, through the setup of a closed-loop system.

