DTM Nigeria | Site Assessment Dashboard | North-East Zone Round 40 (March 2022)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in north-east Nigeria. Round 40 of assessment was conducted from 16 November and 30 December 2021.

During Round 40, IDP assessments were conducted in 2,371 locations (down from 2,381 locations in Round 39). Assessed locations included 299 camps and camp-like settlements (a decrease from 309 camps/camp-like settings in Round 39 as a result of the camp closures in the LGAs M.M.C. and Jere in Borno State) and 2,072 locations where internally displaced persons lived among host communities (no change since Round 39). The purpose was to understand better the gaps in services provided and the needs of the affected population. Site assessments included an analysis of sector-wide needs, shelter and non-food items, water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH), food and nutrition, health, education, livelihood, security, communication and protection.

This dashboard presents key findings from these site assessments. DTM identified 861,113 IDPs living in the 299 assessed sites. Eighty per cent of IDPs were women and children, 67 per cent of IDPs cited tarpaulin as the most needed shelter material, while 44 per cent of IDPs cited blanket/mat as the most needed NFI, 14 per cent of IDPs do not have access to regular medication, and 23 per cent of IDPs do not have access to food support. In 86 per cent of the sites surveyed, IDPs cited food as the main unmet need.