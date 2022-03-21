DTM Nigeria North-East Zone | Returnee Population Dashboard | Round 40 March 2022

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in north-east Nigeria. Round 40 of assessment was conducted from 16 November and 30 December 2021.

This dashboard provides key figures on the numbers, demographic profile, location and accommodation arrangement of returnees. A total of 1,960,558 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 40 assessment. including 1,802,160 Former IDP Returnees and 158,398 Returnees from abroad. This represents an increase of 17,113 individuals or 1 per cent compared to Round 39.