DTM Nigeria North-East Zone | Returnee Population Dashboard | Round 39 December 2021

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in north-east Nigeria. Round 39 of assessment was conducted from 30 August to 15 October 2021.

This dashboard provides key figures on the numbers, demographic profile, location and accommodation arrangement of returnees. A total of 1,943,445 returnees were recorded in the DTM Round 39 assessment. including 1,786,667 Former IDP Returnees and 156,778 Returnees from abroad. This represents an increase of 25,382 individuals or 1 per cent compared to Round 38.