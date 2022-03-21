DTM Nigeria | North-East Zone IDP Population Variation Dashbord, Round 40 (March 2022)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on human mobility and forced displacement in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the Government and the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the numbers, trends, status, locations and needs of populations affected by the on-going conflict in north-east Nigeria. Round 40 of assessment was conducted from 16 November and 30 December 2021.

This dashboard presents the LGAs with the largest changes in IDP number (both increases and decreases) identified during Round 40, as well as factors behind these changes. During Round 40, the LGAs which witnessed the largest increases in IDP numbers were Mafa (increase of 11,894 IDPs) and Moguno (increase of 4,857 IDPs), while the LGAs which witnessed the largest decreases were Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (decrease of 43,212 IDPs) and Jere (decrease of 5,921 IDPs).