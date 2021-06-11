DTM Nigeria | North-Central and North-West zones IDP population variation between Round 5 and Round 6 - May 2021

Maradun: Repeated attacks in the LGA resulted in the displacement of many households across the LGA, mainly towards the wards Maradun North and Maradun South where the security situation is relatively stable.

Buruku: IDP population increased as a result of newly assessed sites in the LGA.

Dambatta: The IDP population decreased as a result of IDPs returning to their place of origin.

Gummi: The IDP population decreased because many IDPs returned to their locations of origin after the ood.