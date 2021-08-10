DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 36 and 37 (August 2021)

Bade: The increase of the IDP population in Bade LGA was a result of new arrivals from Geidam and Yunusari LGAs due to continued attacks by NSAGs on the communnities in the mentioned LGAs.

Yunusari: The IDP population increased as a result of the attacks by NSAGs in the wards Bultuwa/Mar/Yaro and Mairari within Yunusari and the inux of IDPs from Geidam LGA as a result of the attack on Geidam town.

Geidam: The IDP population in Geidam LGA decreased as a result of attacks launched on the community by NSAGs. Many IDPs ed to the neighbouring LGA Yunusari.

Jalingo: The IDP population decreased because numerous IDPs have returned to their villages of origin as the security situation is relatively calm at the moment.