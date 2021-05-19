DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 35 and 36 (May 2021)

Tarmuwa: The increase of the IDP population in Tarmuwa LGA was a result of multiple attacks by NSAGs in and around villages of the LGAs Geidam and Kaga in Yobe and Borno States.

Geidam: The IDP population increased as a result of the recent attacks in the inaccessible areas of Geidam LGA. Additionally, an influx from Yunusari LGA was reported as a result of increased threats of abductions, attacks and the forceful confiscation of livestock and other valuables by NSAGs.

Kurmi: The IDP population in Kurmi LGA decreased because numerous IDPs have returned to their villages of origin as the security situation is relatively calm at the moment.

Yorro: The IDP population decreased as a result of IDPs returning to their place of origin.

Jalingo: The IDP population decreased because numerous IDPs have returned to their villages of origin as the security situation is relatively calm at the moment.