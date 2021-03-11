DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 34 and 35 (December 2020)

Mafa: The increase of the IDP population in Mafa can be explained by the raising number of newly displaced individuals who are originating from wards and villages from within Mafa LGA.

Mobbar: Population increased due to the influx of IDPs from some villages within the LGA, and returning IDPs from Niger Republic.

Monguno: The IDP population decreased due to the relocation of IDPs from Monguno into Baga ward, Kukawa LGA by the government.

Jalingo: The IDP population decreased as a result of IDPs returning to their place of origin.