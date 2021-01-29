DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 33 and 34 (November 2020)

Maiduguri: The IDP population increased due to Tungushe axis as a result of poor living conditions and fear of attacks.

Jere: The IDP population increased due to the LGA to old Maiduguri ward as a result of fear of attacks.

Guyuk: The IDP population decreased due to the IDPs returning to their place of origin also as a result of the improved security.

Konduga: The IDP population decreased due to frequent attacks in parts of Konduga LGA.