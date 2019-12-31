DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 29 and 30 (December 2019)

Maiduguri: IDP population increase due to the influx of new displaced persons from some parts of (Gubio, Magumeri and other LGAs).

Demsa: IDP population increase due to flooding. Monguno: IDP population decrease due to the recent Biometric reverification excecise.

Potiskum: IDP population decrease due to the IDPs returning to their place of origin for repairs and reconstruction of collapsed homes caused by flooding.