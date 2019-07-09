DTM Nigeria | IDP Population Variation between Round 26 and 27 (May 2019)

Damboa: IDP population increase due to new arrivals from Sabon Gari community moved in by the millitary to Damboa town.

Monguno: IDP population increase as a result of the massive influx of people from Kukawa LGA triggered by attack.

Maiduguri: IDP population Decrease due to IDP relocation to thier place of origin for the Elections.

Tafawa Balewa: IDP population decrease as a result of Boto camp closure. Majority returned to Mangu and Barki ladi in Plateau State.