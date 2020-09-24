DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - Round 33 (August 2020)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria.

As of 15 August 2020, the DTM has identified 2,118,550 IDPs (436,058 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe States. This represents an increase of 2 per cent (30,426 persons) over DTM Round 32, while the number of returns from neighbouring regions into situations of secondary displacement increased by less than 1 per cent (9,115 persons) from previous DTM round.