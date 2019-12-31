DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - Round 30 (December 2019)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria.

As of 22 November 2019, the DTM has identified 2,039,092 IDPs (420,994 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of 0.2 per cent (3,860 persons) over DTM Round 29, while the number of returns from neighbouring regions into situations of secondary displacement decreased by one per cent (7,334) from previous DTM round.