DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - Round 28 (September 2019)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 16 July 2019, the DTM has identified 2,018,513 IDPs (398,236 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of two per cent (38,477 persons) over DTM Round 27, while the number of returns from neighbouring regions into situations of secondary displacement has also been on the increase of one per cent (19,631) from previous DTM round.