DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - Round 27 (May 2019)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 29 May 2019, the DTM has identified 1,980,036 IDPs (392,019 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase by two per cent (31,687 persons over the previous round while the number of returns from neighbouring regions into situations of secondary displacement have also been on the increase.