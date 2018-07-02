DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - Round 23 (June 2018)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries round the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people displaced by the ongoing conflict in Northeast Nigeria. As of 16 June 2018, the DTM has identified 1,918,508 IDPs (364,323 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of 2 per cent (37,310 individuals) from the previous DTM Round. The assessed number of IDPs has been on the increase since January 2018 and is attributable to continued military operations, arrival of Nigerians from neighboring countries into situations of secondary displacement, as well as communal clashes in the region.