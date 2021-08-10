DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard | North-East Round 37 (August 2021)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on displacement and human mobility in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the status, locations, vulnerabilities and needs of the affected populations. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in north-east Nigeria.

During the period 19 April to 9 June 2021, the DTM has identified 2,191,193 IDPs (445,852 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents a increased by less than one per cent (6,939 persons) compared to DTM Round 36. The number of returnees decrease by less than one per cent (or 9,893 individuals) since Round 36 to reach a total number of 1,753,484 returnees in 284,389 households.