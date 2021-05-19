DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - North East Round 36 (May 2021)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on displacement and human mobility in north-east Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the status, locations, vulnerabilities and needs of the affected populations. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in north-east Nigeria.

During the period 8 to 24 February 2021, the DTM has identified 2,184,254 IDPs (447,628 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents a 1.5 per cent increase (34,011 persons) compared to DTM Round 35. The number of returnees increased by less than one per cent (or 20,470 individuals) since Round 35 to reach a total number of 1,763,377 returnees in 285,441 households.