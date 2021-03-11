DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - North East Round 35 (December 2020)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on displacement and human mobility in North East Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support the humanitarian community with multi-layered data on the status, locations, vulnerabilities and needs of the affected populations. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in North East Nigeria.

As of 21 November 2020, the DTM has identified 2,150,243 IDPs (442,297 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of less than one per cent (6,108 persons) compared to DTM Round 34. The number of returnees increased by less than one per cent (or 6,058 individuals) since Round 34 to reach a total number of 1,742,907 returnees in 281,517 households.