DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - North East Round 34 (November 2020)

In response to the need for accurate and up-to-date information on displacement and human mobility in North-eastern Nigeria, IOM activated its Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) to support humanitarian communities with multi-layered data on the status, locations, vulnerabilities and needs of the affected populations. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in North East Nigeria.

As of 10 October 2020, the DTM has identified 2,144,135 IDPs (441,361 households) across Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba, and Yobe States. This represents an increase of one per cent (25,585 persons) compared to DTM Round 33, while the number of returnees increased by 1 per cent (or 22,167 individuals) since Round 33 to reach a total number of 1,714,682 returnees in 280,980 households.