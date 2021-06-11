DTM Nigeria | Baseline Dashboard - North-Central and North-West Nigeria - Round 6 (May 2021)

IOM manages the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Nigeria and other countries around the world, to support humanitarian communities with data on displacement and mobility. This information management product determines the status, locations, and needs of people affected by the ongoing conflict in North-West and North-Central Nigeria. As of 24 february 2021, the DTM has identified 695,914 IDPs (111,913 households) across Benue, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Plateau, Nasarawa, Sokoto and Zamfara States. This represents a decrease of 4 per cent (32,774 individuals) since the Round 5 assessment.