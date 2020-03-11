DTM - Internal Displacement: Methodology, activities and information products in West and Central Africa (March 2020)

DTM in West and Central Africa gathers and analyses wide-ranging data to provide a better understanding of internal displacement in the region. The purpose of DTM activities is to systematically collect key data in situations of crisis, conflict, or emergencies in order to inform humanitarian response, decision making and policy making to the benefit of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and other affected populations. In WCA, DTM conducts Mobility Tracking, Registration, Surveys and Emergency Tracking. These tools were designed to be flexible and polyvalent so as to be implemented in such a way as to address the practical requirements of a given context.