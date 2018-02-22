22 Feb 2018

Does Aid Reduce Infant Mortality? Local-Level Evidence from Nigeria

Report
from Peace Research Institute Oslo (PRIO)
Published on 22 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (465.19 KB)

​Foreign aid has been the subject of increasing critique since the 1980s and there has been extensive research on aid effectiveness, particularly focusing on the impact of aid on aggregate economic growth. The scholarly literature remains inconclusive regarding the question of to what extent development aid actually works. One reason for these inconclusive results could be that the large majority of empirical investigations to date have relied on cross-country analyses. As the country-level may be a too highly aggregated unit of analysis to clearly identify effects of development aid, we argue that there is a need for more fine-grained studies. Also, there is a need for studies that address the impact of aid beyond economic growth in the receiving areas. This policy brief summarizes the first systematic attempt to study how development aid affects infant mortality at the subnational level, using the case of Nigeria.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.