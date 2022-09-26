Distribution of relief materials to victims of flood disaster in Kaugama and Mallam Madori Igas of Jigawa State on 24th September, 2022

As parts of the continued efforts to provide succour to victims of Disaster across the country by NEMA, Officials of NEMA , Kano Territorial Office distributed relief materials to flood Disaster affected persons in some Communities in Kaugama and Mallam Madori LGAs of Jigawa State . Present at the distribution exercise were: Jigawa State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Chairmen of both LGAs and their Officials, Community leaders, Security Agencies and the beneficiaries. Items distributed are food and non food items and as well as building materials. The exercise was done in an atmosphere of peace and tranquility.