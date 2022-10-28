Distribution of relief materials to persons affected by the 2022 flood in Ogurugu, Ojjor, and Igaa, communities in Uzouwani L.G.A of Enugu State

Following the need to provide succour to 2022 flood victims, the Enugu State Emergency Management Agency together with NEMA and Nigerian Red cross commenced the distribution of relief materials to persons affected by the 2022 flood in Enugu State.

Items distributed to the beneficiaries include rice, garri, beans, salt, groundnut oil, seasoning, mosquito nets, blankets, and mattresses among others.

The Executive Chairman of Uzouwani LGA Hon. Nnadozie, who alongside, NEMA, SEMA, RED-CROSS and TVC correspondent, monitored the distribution, he thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and DG NEMA Mustapha Habib Ahmed for the quick intervention, following the flood incident.

The affected persons expressed joy for the assistance provided by the Federal Government through NEMA, they also pleaded for more assistance, especially in the area of livelihood support.

27/10/2022