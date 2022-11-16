The Director General of NEMA Alhaji Ahmed Mustapha flagged off the direct distribution of Federal Government Relief Assistance to persons affected by 2022 flood disaster in Ekiti State today 16th November 2022.

While presenting the items to deserving beneficiaries, the DG who was represented by the Ekiti Head of Operations Mr Kadiri Olanrewaju commiserated with the victims of the unfortunate incident.

He stated that the items is to cushion the effect of the hardship caused by the effect of the incident. The Deputy Governor Chief Mrs. Christianah Monisade Afuye who received the items on behalf of the Ekiti State Government admonished the beneficiaries to always ensure to desist from activities that can trigger disasters in the State.

On behalf of all the beneficiaries, Mr Bamidele Adesoye Bright appreciated the gesture of the Federal Government through NEMA for bring succor to the affected victim