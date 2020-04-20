Displacement Tracking Matrix - Nigeria - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Quarterly(January - March 2020)

From January to March 2020, a total of 33,409 movements were recorded, composed of 26,750 arrivals and 7,659 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Governement Areas (LGAs) of Borno state. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamwa state also recorded departures.

Out of the 33,409 movements recorded, 4,442 movements were recorded from neighbouring countries which composed of 3,725 IDPs and 717 Returnees. Of these arrivals, 3,903 were from Cameroon, 401 from Republic of Niger and 138 from Chad. Sixty-two per cent of the new arrivals reported to have relocated due to poor living conditions, 36 per cent relocated voluntarily, 1 per cent relocated due to fear of attack, and the remaining 1 per cent relocated due to conflict/attack and improved security.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (31.7%), voluntary relocation (23.4%), conflict/attack (15.9%), improved security (11.6%), fear of attack (10.8%),military operations (6.3%) and involuntary relocation (0.3%).