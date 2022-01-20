Displacement Tracking Matrix - Nigeria - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Quarterly Report (October - December 2021)

Between October and December 2021, a total of 60,581 movements were recorded, composed of 52,308 arrivals and 8,273 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the most conflict-affected Borno State, and in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.

Departures were recorded in Askira/Uba, Bama, Gwoza, Kala/Balge and Konduga LGAs of Borno, and Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa State.