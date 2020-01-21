21 Jan 2020

Displacement Tracking Matrix - Nigeria - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) - Quarterly (October - December 2019)

From October - December 2019, a total of 36,766 movements were recorded. The movements include 20,671 arrivals and 16,095 departures. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Kaga, Kala/Balge, Konduga, Mafa, Maiduguri M. C, Mobbar, Monguno, and Ngala LGAs of Borno state. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Shelleng, Song, Yola North, and Yola South Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded in Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Dikwa, Gubio, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, and Kala/Balge LGAs of Borno state. Departures were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Guyuk, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state and locations in Bursari, Damaturu and Geidam Local Government Areas (LGAs) of Yobe state.

Out of the 36,766 movements recorded, 1,942 movements were recorded from neighbouring countries which composed of 1,591 IDPs and 351 Returnees. Of these arrivals, 1,568 were from Cameroon, 359 from Niger and 15 arrivals recorded from Chad. 56% of the new arrivals reported to have relocated due to poor living conditions, 43% relocated voluntarily while 1% were reportedly due to conflict and attack.

ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: flood (31%), poor living conditions (23%), voluntary relocation (21%), improved security (9%), conflict/attack (7%), fear of attack (6%), military operations (2%) and involuntary relocation (1%).

