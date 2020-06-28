Displacement Tracking Matrix - Nigeria - Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) (1 January - 14 June 2020)

DTM Emergency Tracking Tool (ETT) is deployed to track and provide up-to-date information on sudden displacement and other population movements

A total of 52,119 movements comprising of 38,576 arrivals and 13,543 departures were recorded between 1 January and 14 June 2020. Arrivals were recorded at locations in Askira/Uba, Bama, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Jere, Konduga, Mafa, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Mobbar, Monguno and Ngala Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the conflict-affected northeastern Nigerian State of Borno. Arrivals were also recorded in Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Madagali, Maiha, Mayo-Belwa, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North, and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Departures were recorded from Askira/Uba, Bama, Chibok, Damboa, Dikwa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kala/Balge and Maiduguri Metropolitan Council LGAs of Borno state; Demsa, Fufore, Girei, Gombi, Hong, Lamurde, Madagali, Maiha, Michika, Mubi North, Mubi South, Numan, Song, Yola North and Yola South LGAs of Adamawa state. Of the 52,119 movements recorded, 5,524 movements were recorded from neighbouring countries which composed of 4,200 internally displaced persons (IDPs) and 1,324 Returnees. Of these arrivals, 4,280 were from Cameroon, 996 from Republic of Niger and 248 from Chad. 57% of the new arrivals reported poor living conditions, 41% relocated voluntarily, 1% due to fear of attack and the remaining 1% due to conflict/attack, improved security and fear of Covid-19. ETT assessments identified the following movement triggers: poor living conditions (26.7%), voluntary relocation (24.3%), conflict/attack (21.7%), improved security (12.9%), fear of attack (8.8%), military operations (5.3%) and involuntary relocation (0.2%).