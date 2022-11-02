Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) West and Central Africa — Lake Chad Basin Crisis Monthly Dashboard #49 (26 October 2022)

The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with Non-State Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 26 October 2022, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 5,876,611 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp) and Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad).

74 per cent of the affected population (representing 4,339,352 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 11 per cent resided in Cameroon (658,896 individuals), 9 per cent in Chad (505,120 individuals) and 6 per cent in Niger (373,143 individuals).