Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) Lake Chad Basin – Monthly Dashboard #40 • 25 January 2022

Context:

The crisis currently affecting the Lake Chad Basin states results from a complex combination of factors, including conflict with NonState Armed Groups, extreme poverty, underdevelopment and a changing climate, which together have triggered significant displacement of populations. As of 25 January 2022, Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria were hosting an estimated 5,536,188 affected individuals made up of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), Refugees (both in- and out-of-camp), Returnees (Former IDPs and Returnees from abroad) and Third Country Nationals (TCNs). 75 per cent of the affected population (representing 4,143,802 individuals) were located in Nigeria, while 12 per cent resided in Cameroon (645,491 individuals), 9 per cent in Chad (513,798 individuals) and 4 per cent in Niger (233,097 individuals).