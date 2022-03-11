Displacement Report Nigeria - North-East Round 40 (16 November - 30 December 2021)

This factsheet presents key findings from covers the period from 16 November to 30 October 2021, which presents the results from the Round 40 of Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in North-east Zone.

During Round 40, DTM identified 2,171,652 IDPs (446,740 households) as well as 1,960,558 Returnees (317,885 households).