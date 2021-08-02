Displacement Report Nigeria - North-East Round 37 (19 April - 9 June 2021)

This report, which presents the results from Round 37 of the Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) assessments carried out by the International Organization for Migration (IOM), aims to improve the understanding of the scope of internal displacement, the plight of returnees and the needs of the displacement-affected populations in North-East Nigeria. The report covers the period from 19 April to 9 June 2021 and reflects the trends from the 6 states in Nigeria’s North-East geopolitical zone. This zone is the most affected by the conflict and consists of the following states: Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe.