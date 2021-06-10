Displacement Patterns & Intentions: Banki Ward, Barna LGA, Borno - Nigeria Displacement Crisis (March 2021)

Context and Methodology

Banki town is located in northeast Nigeria’s Bama Local Government Area (LGA) on the border with Cameroon. During a period of violence and insecurity that started in September 2014, many of Banki’s civilians fled their communities to nearby villages and towns in Nigeria and Cameroon.

Following a tripartite commission on the voluntary repatriation of Nigerian refugees from Cameroon in March 2021, as well as recent self -returns of internally displaced persons (IDPs), Banki has experienced an influx of IDPs and refugee returnees. However, there are critical information gaps on the return process and the availability of life-saving infrastructure and basic services in the areas of return. Therefore REACH, under the initiative of the Assessment and Analysis Working Group (AAWG), has conducted an area-based assessment of Banki ward to support humanitarian actors to identify priority needs and vulnerabilities of the local population and better understand the absorption capacity of the community to support the influx of returnees.

Data collection took place from 10 to 13 April 2021. In total, 33 key informant interviews were conducted with purposefully sampled community representatives who reported on the community level. Findings present the % of key informants and are not representative, rather indicative of trends for the assessed population. For more information on the methodology, please refer to the Terms of Reference.