DG NEMA Approves 2 Months Ration for Food Distribution

The Director General of NEMA has approved distribution of the food items for 2 months feeding of the Internally Displaced Persons by doubling the regular monthly ration. Each household received a bag of 50kg rice, bag of 25kg beans, bag of 12.5kg soya beans and assorted condiments. A total of 656 bags of 50kg rice, 656 bags of 25kg beans, 656 bags of 12.5kg soya beans and assorted condiments were distributed to the 656 households of IDPs in the 3 camps in Adamawa State.