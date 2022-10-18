Devastating floods cause death, displacement and destruction in Nigeria

Statement by Hussaini Abdu, CARE Nigeria Country Director:

"Devastating floods in 33 of Nigeria’s 36 states have killed more than 600 people and displaced over two million, with climate change, hunger, conflict-induced displacement and poverty exacerbating the situation. The impact of the floods on food production is a real threat to the country and could lead to a major food crisis. CARE International in Nigeria is providing multipurpose cash assistance to support vulnerable households, including those headed by women. CARE is also promoting good hygiene practices in affected communities, to guard against the threat of waterborne diseases, such as cholera.”