29 Oct 2019

Defense and security staff discuss innovative ways to resolve intercommunal violence in West Africa and the Sahel

Report
from UN Office for West Africa and the Sahel
Published on 29 Oct 2019 View Original

For several years, security threats have increased in West Africa and the Sahel, to the point of dangerously jeopardizing peace and stability of States. The evolving nature of threats and insecurity in the region is further aggravated by increasing inter-communal violence which has become particularly deadlier in the Sahelian zone (Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger) and Nigeria. Faced with this multiplicity of security challenges, national, regional and international stakeholders have embarked on responses using various prevention, response and mitigation tools. Security and Defense forces actions remain one of the critical and most frequently used tools in the region for preventing and managing security challenges. However, the security approach alone will not suffice if it’s not combined with other effective social and economic initiatives.

In this context, and in line with its mandate, the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS) organized on 24 October, in Dakar, a Conference on the role of defense and security forces in the prevention and management of intercommunal violence in West Africa and the Sahel.

“Addressing inter-communal violence requires holistic, full range of socio-economic, political, tackling of environmental and climate change issues, education, infrastructure development, social inclusion and respect for minority groups among others, as well as respect for human rights and the rule of law”, said the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary General for West Africa and the Sahel, Mohamed Ibn Chambas.

The increasing of intercommunity conflicts that are affecting the Sahel region, including absence of the state, proliferation of arms, erosion of traditional conflict resolution mechanisms and other underlying factors such as poverty and climate change, were the main issues discussed by the participants.

During the conference, participants also underlined the complexity of the phenomena, and the necessity to avoid a purely military approach by using a more targeted response that focuses on social inclusion through multi-disciplinary training of defense staff. “Inter-communal violence is now influenced by factors beyond the capacity of traditional or local and sometimes national security to prevent or manage. This therefore calls for innovative, effective and efficient stakeholder involvement to deal with the communal violence”, added Mr. Ibn Chambas.

Among the participants were defense and security staff from embassies of the region and the international community, NGOs, think tanks, as well as high-level military staff including former Head of the United Nations Mission in Central Africa (MINUSCA), Ghana’s Ambassador to Mali, Commander of French Forces in Senegal, Senior Police Advisor of United Nations Office in Central Africa (UNOCA).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.