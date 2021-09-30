Damaturu LGA Smart Survey Yobe State Final Report (June 2021)

Executive Summary

Damaturu SMART survey was conducted in the month of June 2021, which was a baseline assessment, to determine the nutrition situation in the Local Government Area (LGAs) as well as prevalence of other multi sector indicators to support the Health Resilience of North East (HeRoN) project activities. The assessment also served as a guide for Yobe State Primary Health Care Management Board (SPHCMB), Nutrition Sector and other actors in the LGA in improving the current level of programming and planning of programs to improve the nutritional status of the children in those areas.

The general objective of this survey was to assess the nutritional status of children aged (6-59 months), crude and under-five mortality rates in Damaturu LGAs. The survey team collected information from 34 clusters attaining a total of 466 households and 553 children taken anthropometric measurement.

The survey findings show that Damaturu LGA nutrition situation based on WHZ was at 14.5 % (11.6 - 17.8 95% C.I), classified as serious by WHO with the higher confidence interval level at critical above 15%1 . There was no significant difference in acute malnutrition prevalence between boys and girls. The prevalence of stunting (HAZ) was 32.3 % (27.0 - 38.0 95% C.I.) while the prevalence of underweight (WAZ) was 30.9 % (26.3 - 36.0 95% C.I) categorized as high and very high respectively.

The survey also reveals poor complementary feeding practices with infants aged 6-8 months fed with soft/ semi-solid food during the previous day at 52.6% (35.8% - 69.0, 95% CI) leaving out nearly half of children 6-8 months not receiving adequate diet to supplement breastmilk. The survey also revealed a low minimum acceptable diet among children aged 6-23 months at 38.7 % (31.5 – 46.2, 95% CI).

The prevalence of child morbidity was 12.9% (10.3 – 15.9, 95% CI), with the majority of the children (75.3%) suffering from fever, acute respiratory infection (ARI) (49.3%) while watery diarrhea affected 6.8% of the children. There was a noted low level of deworming with findings indicating that 49.6% of children 12 -59 months had received at least one deworming tablet in the past six months leaving out half of the children not dewormed.

The survey found that majority of the households (68.5% (64.0% - 72.6%, 95% CI) collected water from piped water sources (unsafe water source) while 10.5 %( 7.8 -13.6, 95% CI) of households obtained their water from dams and ponds considered unsafe water sources. Further analysis indicated that the majority of households 66.9% (62.5% - 71.2 %, 95% CI) do not do anything to their water to make it safe for drinking which puts households at a higher risk of water borne disease.