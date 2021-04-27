Damasak Displacement and Humanitarian Needs Brief: Damasak, Mobbar LGA, Borno State, Northeast Nigeria, April 2021

CONTEXT

A series of armed attacks by non-state armed groups (NSAGs) beginning in mid-March and intensifying in scale between April 10-14 triggered the evacuation of humanitarian staff and led to the displacement of thousands of residents. The most recent attacks led to the destruction and damage of life-saving humanitarian assets and infrastructure and the suspension of life-saving humanitarian assistance, particularly food, water and health services. Damasak town is a garrison town and the capital of Mobbar Local Government Area (LGA), populated by roughly 56,000 people including roughly 10,000 internally displaced people (IDPs) resident in camps and within the host community.

There are also roughly 122,000 people living in inaccessible areas of Mobbar LGA outside of Damasak town. It is reported that 100% of the host population are returnees who have been displaced at least once in the past as a result of multiple NSAG attacks between 2014 and 2017.

Damasak town is the only accessible area of Mobbar LGA to humanitarian actors, and as a result has served as a destination for people displaced from surrounding communities in the LGA.