23 Sep 2018

Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Yobe State No. 2: 21st September 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 21 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (282.6 KB)

Highlights

  • 28 new cases were reported on September 21, 2018 from 5 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune and Potiskum)

  • 0 death was recorded.

Epidemiological Summary

Total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state stands at 1043 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 5.8%). This includes 26 cases of 20th September reported later from certain areas with poor accessibility and communication networks. WHO is however working to deploy satellite phones to improve communication and reporting from those areas. In Yobe state, up to 321 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 9 wards), 287 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 7 wards) and 267 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 6 wards). In Fune LGA=, 107 cases were reported (in 6 affected wards) and 61 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (in 4 affected wards). Out of 54 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 45 (83%) were positive and 9 (17%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio cholerae. However, the 9 cultured samples were sent to National [NCDC] Reference Laboratory for quality checks and further analysis, and in 4 out of the 9 samples, Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.