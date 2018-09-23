Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Yobe State No. 2: 21st September 2018

Highlights

28 new cases were reported on September 21, 2018 from 5 LGAs (Gujba, Gulani, Damaturu, Fune and Potiskum)

0 death was recorded.

Epidemiological Summary

Total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Yobe state stands at 1043 with 61 associated deaths (CFR 5.8%). This includes 26 cases of 20th September reported later from certain areas with poor accessibility and communication networks. WHO is however working to deploy satellite phones to improve communication and reporting from those areas. In Yobe state, up to 321 cases have been reported in Gulani LGA (affecting 9 wards), 287 cases in Gujba LGA (affected 7 wards) and 267 cases in Damaturu LGA (affecting 6 wards). In Fune LGA=, 107 cases were reported (in 6 affected wards) and 61 cases were reported in Potiskum LGA (in 4 affected wards). Out of 54 samples collected and tested using cholera RDTs, 45 (83%) were positive and 9 (17%) were negative. Again, 9 (47%) out of 19 samples cultured were positive for Vibrio cholerae. However, the 9 cultured samples were sent to National [NCDC] Reference Laboratory for quality checks and further analysis, and in 4 out of the 9 samples, Vibrio Cholerae O1 (Inaba) serotype was isolated.