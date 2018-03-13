Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 2: 12 March 2018

Highlights

5 additional suspected cholera cases were reported.

No deaths reported.

No new alerts

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported from Kukawa LGA since the 13th of February 2018 stands at 589, with 3 deaths (CFR = 0.5%). 313 cases have been reported in Baga ward, 220 cases in the Doro ward, and 56 cases in Kukawa ward. Out of the 77 samples tested using RDTs, 69 (89%) were positive while 23 (46%) of 50 samples were culture positive.

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Kukawa LGA since the inception of the outbreak is 589. The number of cases reported in Kukawa LGA on 12th March 2018 was 5, a 62% decrease from the number of cases reported on the previous day (Fig 2a). One case was reported from Doro ward, a 92% drop in the number of cases reported compared to the the previous day (Fig 2c) while four cases were reported from Baga ward, three more than the previous day (Fig 2b). No cases were reported from Kukawa ward for the fourth day (Fig 2d).