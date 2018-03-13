13 Mar 2018

Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 2: 12 March 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 12 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (538.64 KB)

Highlights

  • 5 additional suspected cholera cases were reported.

  • No deaths reported.

  • No new alerts

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported from Kukawa LGA since the 13th of February 2018 stands at 589, with 3 deaths (CFR = 0.5%). 313 cases have been reported in Baga ward, 220 cases in the Doro ward, and 56 cases in Kukawa ward. Out of the 77 samples tested using RDTs, 69 (89%) were positive while 23 (46%) of 50 samples were culture positive.

The total number of suspected cholera cases reported in Kukawa LGA since the inception of the outbreak is 589. The number of cases reported in Kukawa LGA on 12th March 2018 was 5, a 62% decrease from the number of cases reported on the previous day (Fig 2a). One case was reported from Doro ward, a 92% drop in the number of cases reported compared to the the previous day (Fig 2c) while four cases were reported from Baga ward, three more than the previous day (Fig 2b). No cases were reported from Kukawa ward for the fourth day (Fig 2d).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Field usage and mobile access on the rise: ReliefWeb in 2017

There are stories behind numbers, and we can learn a lot by looking at ReliefWeb analytics trends in 2017.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.