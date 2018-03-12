Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 1: 8 March 2018

Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

The Honorable Commissioner of Health today briefed the press and announced that a cholera outbreak is ongoing in Kukawa LGA

Number of cases reported decreased by about 30% compared to yesterday. No cases reported from Kukawa ward.

Response activities have been instituted in the affected wards particularly surveillance, WASH and social mobilization.

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported from Baga LGA since the 13th of February 2018 stands at 502, with 1 death (CFR = 0.2%). 254 cases have been reported in the Doro ward, 202 cases in Baga ward and 46 cases in Kukawa ward. Out of the 77 samples tested using RDTs, 69 (89%) were positive while 23 (46%) of 50 samples were culture positive.