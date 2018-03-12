12 Mar 2018

Daily Situation Report of Cholera Outbreak in Borno State No. 1: 8 March 2018

Report
from Government of Nigeria
Published on 08 Mar 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (506.9 KB)

Borno State Ministry of Health

Highlights

  • The Honorable Commissioner of Health today briefed the press and announced that a cholera outbreak is ongoing in Kukawa LGA
  • Number of cases reported decreased by about 30% compared to yesterday. No cases reported from Kukawa ward.
  • Response activities have been instituted in the affected wards particularly surveillance, WASH and social mobilization.

Epidemiological summary

The total number of cases reported from Baga LGA since the 13th of February 2018 stands at 502, with 1 death (CFR = 0.2%). 254 cases have been reported in the Doro ward, 202 cases in Baga ward and 46 cases in Kukawa ward. Out of the 77 samples tested using RDTs, 69 (89%) were positive while 23 (46%) of 50 samples were culture positive.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Improved Training section makes it easier to find the opportunities you are looking for

KEY POINTS

We’ve improved our search filters to make finding training opportunities easier.

New tabs allow you to discover free and online courses in one click.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.