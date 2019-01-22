22 Jan 2019

Daily Press Briefing by the Office of the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General. 22 January 2019 - Nigeria

Report
from UN Department of Public Information
Published on 22 Jan 2019 View Original

Our humanitarian colleagues report that, since November, an upsurge in clashes between non-State armed groups and the military in north-eastern Nigeria — mainly in Borno State — has led to the forced displacement of more than 80,000 people. This is in addition to the 1.8 million people already displaced in the north-east. The humanitarian country team is currently finalizing a 90-day plan to further increase humanitarian response to meet the immediate life‑saving needs of 312,000 people in the area. The UN and its humanitarian partners are also concerned about the potential implications of increased violence and insecurity around the Presidential elections on 16 February, including potential population movements and limited humanitarian operations in some locations. The UN is urging all parties to the conflict to protect civilians and civilian assets and uphold international law.

Also on Nigeria, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), says the recent upsurge in violence in north-eastern Nigeria has forced an estimated 6,000 people — most of them women and children — to seek safety in Chad’s Lake Chad region. UNHCR, together with the Chadian authorities, is carrying out registration and pre-screening of new arrivals to evaluate the needs for assistance. More details are available online.

